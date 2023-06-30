WATCH: Gujarat farmer saves his cow from becoming lioness' lunch

WATCH: Farmer saves cow from becoming lioness' lunch

The video, shot from a car's window, showed a cow trying to escape from the lioness which had gripped her.

PTI
PTI, Veraval,
  • Jun 30 2023, 18:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 30 2023, 18:31 ist
A video showing a farmer saving his cow from the clutches of a lioness in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district went viral on Friday. The incident took place near Alidar village in Kodinar taluka, 65 km from here, said BJP leader and Keshod municipality member Vivek Kotadiya who shared the video on Twitter.

The district is home to the Gir wildlife sanctuary which has a sizable population of Asiatic lions. The video, shot from a car's window, showed a cow trying to escape from the lioness which had gripped her.

As the cow dragged the predator across the road, the lioness tried to bite its neck.

The owner of the cow arrived on the spot at this moment and tried to scare away the wild animal by shouting.

With the lioness still refusing to let go of its prey, he picked up a stone and walked towards the two animals. Seeing him coming closer, the lioness released the cow from its clutches and scooted away in the roadside bushes.

Range Forest Officer Ashok Amin said the incident took place on the outskirts of Alidar village on Thursday.

"Lions have made the area surrounding Alidar their permanent home. Videos showing lions roaming around human settlements surface regularly," he told reporters.

