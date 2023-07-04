Watchword for now is 'wait and watch'; Congress holds no talks on LoP in Maharashtra

In the larger interest of Opposition unity, the Congress has decided to not rake up the issue of Leader of the Opposition in Maharashtra for now and allow the crisis within the NCP to settle down and gauge the opinion of Shiv Sena (UBT). Congress in-charge of Maharashtra H K Patil flew down to Mumbai, where the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was held.

The meeting held at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex was attended by 39 of the 45 MLAs of the party in Maharashtra. State Congress President Nana Patole, Working President Naseem Khan, CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat, former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan were also in attendance.

Later senior leaders including Patole, Khan, Thorat among others later called on NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and extended support in the wake of the rebellion engineered by his nephew Ajit Pawar, close aide Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

“People of Maharashtra are well aware of the ‘chakkar’ of CBI-ED-IT…they are against the BJP,” said Patole.

On the issue of Leader of Opposition, no discussions were held in the meeting.

“We are on a wait and watch mode…the meeting of both the factions of the NCP would be held and the position would be clear,” said Patole.

"We will strengthen the MVA and the Congress. We have supported Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. We will wait and watch how developments unfold in the coming days," added Patil.

It may be mentioned that NCP’s Maharashtra unit President Jayant Patil, who is close to Pawar, had “appointed” three-time MLA Jitendra Awhad as the Leader of Opposition.

Several Congress leaders have objected to it. Even Speaker Rahul Narwekar made it clear that the Opposition leader would be appointed by him.