Waterman Rajendra Singh shocked by wetland destruction in Mumbai region

Waterman of India, Dr Rajendra Singh, took a serious view of the destruction of wetlands and mangroves in Uran in Raigad district under the guise of infrastructure development and took up cudgels on behalf of environmental lovers of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) asking the authorities to act fast.

Dr Singh, spearheading the Virasat Bachao Yatra of Mumbai and MMR focusing attention on saving water resources, was stunned when he came to know about the wetland and mangrove destruction and depletion of the fishing community's source of survival in the coastal areas.

Dr Singh asked Konkan Divisional Commissioner Vilas Patil to take a serious look into the issues of saving mangroves, wetlands and fishing zones that have been under constant attack under the guise of infrastructure development.

Dr Singh suggested that the commissioner adopt at least one river in the commissionerate and conserve it. “We will all stand with you to make the campaign a success,” he said. Patil readily agreed.

Patil, who also heads the Bombay High Court-appointed Mangroves and Wetland Committees, said he would soon call for a meeting of all concerned officials such as collectors, the environment department, CIDCO and civic bodies to discuss and work out a coordinated action plan. He would also involve the environment-focused NGOs, he said.

Dr Singh appreciated, what he called, the good work being done by NatConnect Foundation and Shri Ekvira Aai Prartishtan (SEAP) by constantly campaigning against the destruction of mangroves, wetlands and hills.

During the meeting, NatConnect Foundation director BN Kumar drew the attention of Dr Singh and the Konkan Commissioner to the destruction of Mangroves and wetlands by NMSEZ and JNPT and the non-compliance of even the High Court appointed committees.

Moreover, NMSEZ has been de-notified long ago and it has illegally built walls at wetlands, such as Panje and Bendkhal. To the astonishment of all, Kumar informed them the 165-acre Bhendkhal wetland has been completely buried despite the wetlands committee’s order to restore the property. The destruction, which began during the Lok Sabha poll period when the entire government was busy with election duties, was completed during the pandemic, Kumar said.

SEAP head Nandakumar Pawar pointed out that the development of various projects has dealt a deadly blow to the survival of the fishing community as all their channels into the sea have been permanently closed. The reckless burial of wetlands and blocking of tidal water flow since March 2019 has been causing floods in several villages which did not have any history of flooding, he pointed out.

Kharghar activist Jyoti Nadkarni pointed out the neglect of the destruction of wetlands and mangroves, and the need for the officials to intervene and conserve biodiversity. Apart from the exotic birds, wild life such as otters and golden jackals are seen in the area, she said.

