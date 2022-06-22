We are taking Balasaheb’s Hindutva ahead: Uddhav

"Shiv Sena and Hindutva are inseparable", Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Wednesday asserting that he was taking the ideologies of his late father and party founder Balasaheb Thackeray forward.

“I am taking forward what Balasaheb stood for,” Thackeray said in his emotionally-charged addressed which he made on Wednesday evening as rebels questioned his stand on Hindutva.

“Where have I gone wrong? I was the first Chief Minister to speak on Hindutva….Hindutva is in our breath and in our blood… In 2014, the 63 Shiv Sena MLAs were elected solely on the basis of Hindutva. We are carrying forward Balasaheb Thackeray’s Hindutva, we ensured it continued after him today and will continue tomorrow,” Thackeray said.

“Shiv Sena did a lot for Hindutva….some are trying to portray that this is not Balasaheb’s Shiv Sena…We are taking forward the same thoughts of Balasaheb,” he said, however, in his address, he did not name Eknath Shinde, who ignited the revolt against the party.