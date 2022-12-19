We are with Marathi-speaking people in Belagavi: Shinde-Fadnavis govt

Amid the raging Maharashtra-Karnataka boundary dispute, the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government reiterated its commitment to the cause of the Marathi-speaking people in the disputed areas and urged political parties not to politicise the issue.

After the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi raised the issue, Shinde and Fadnavis spoke in Assembly and Council, respectively to clarify its position.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Ajit Pawar and his counterpart in Council Ambadas Danve raised the issue in the two respective Houses as the Nagpur winter session of Maharashtra legislature started.

They pointed out Shiv Sena MP from Hatkanangale, Dhairyasheel Mane, was prevented from entering Belagavi even after the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in which status quo was assured and committed to.

Last week, Shinde and Fadnavis had travelled to New Delhi while Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra too flew to the national capital and attended the meeting chaired by Shah.

“There was a meeting which was presided over by the Union Home Minister. This has happened despite the meeting. How can elected representatives be stopped from going anywhere?” Pawar said.

However, Shinde appealed to the opposition not to engage in politics. “Lets not engage in politics on this issue, we have many other issues and reasons for politics but not on this issue,” said Shinde.

“Why are we being prevented…are we staying in Pakistan or what…is this the Indo-Pak border? How can Karnataka take such a stand,” Danve.

“This issue is a very important one for us. All our Marathi people residing at the state border have full support from our side. Earlier the Central government never interfered but now that has changed,” Fadnavis said. “Some of our people were visiting Karnataka and they have been detained by police there. We will make all efforts to ensure that they are freed and brought back,” he said.