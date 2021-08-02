We don't deserve media trial: Shetty on Kundra's arrest

We don't deserve media trial: Shilpa Shetty on Raj Kundra's arrest in pornography case

Kundra had been sent to judicial custody till August 10 in connection with the porn films case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 02 2021, 13:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 13:16 ist
Actor Shilpa Shetty. Credit: PTI Photo

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday issued a statement in connection with the pornography case in which her husband Raj Kundra is accused. 

"I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice," Shettty said. She added that she has full faith in the Mumbai Police and Indian judiciary.

Stating that she is a "proud law-abiding citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years", Shetty said, "We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course."

Kundra had been sent to judicial custody till August 10 in connection with the porn films case.

Nine people, including Ryan Thorpe, Kundra’s close aide, have been arrested in the case. Four of Kundra’s employees have stated that they were asked to delete clips uploaded from Hotshots, his app that was being used to stream pornographic content, according to the publication. The app has been removed from Play Store and App Store, police said.

Shetty has been questioned twice so far and no connection to the case has been traced back to her yet.

Shilpa Shetty
Raj Kundra
Entertainment News
Mumbai
Maharashtra

