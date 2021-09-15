We don't show Calcutta bridge in Lucknow: Rajasthan minister takes a swipe at Yogi

Days after an Uttar Pradesh government advertisement showcased a Kolkata flyover, Rajasthan Energy Minister B D Kalla said the Ashok Gehlot government does not have to claim another state's development as its own.

Replying to a debate on Tuesday on the power situation in the state, Kalla told the assembly that the state government's work is visible on the ground.

"We do not run the government with tweets and posters, we do not show the Calcutta bridge in Lucknow. We do not confuse the public," he said, in a dig at the BJP.

The newspaper which ran the UP government ad had owned up to the mistake, saying its marketing department had used the wrong photograph.

Kalla also denied any scam in power purchase and said due to the wrong policies of the central government, the price of coal has increased and its burden has fallen on common consumers.

He said the state government has cut unnecessary expenditure.

Earlier, Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore had alleged corruption in the purchase of electricity at higher rates.

The opposition also staged a walkout while expressing dissatisfaction with the reply of the minister.