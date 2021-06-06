We don't want lockdowns and knockdowns: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

As Maharashtra opens up again, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he does not want lockdowns and knockdowns.

However, he said, "We have to follow Covid-19 related protocols and advisories."

"Let us follow what is being told," Thackeray said on Sunday, addressing back-to-back meetings with industrialists and top film and TV producers.

The Unlock 2.0 comes into force from Monday for which the state has been divided into five levels depending on positivity rate and percentage of occupancy of oxygenated beds.

Describing the opening up as a "calculated risk", Thackeray said that hence it was necessary to maintain guard at all times.

"Nothing is going to be eased immediately...some criteria and levels have been fixed and the local administration will take a call whether to tighten it or ease it," he said.

Speaking on the possibility of the third wave, he said that we have to ensure that it does not affect industrial production. "Industries should set up temporary accommodation in their premises for employees...the planning has to begin," he said.