We have never shed saffron: Uddhav Thackeray

Accusing BJP of going back on its words, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said that Shiv Sena has never shed saffron.

"Its true that we have allied with those who had opposed for 25 years, 30 years, 50 years... but what we did, we did openly," Uddhav said addressing a mammoth felicitation function organised by Shiv Sena at MMRDA Grounds at Bandra Kurla Complex here.

"Our 'rang' (colour) is saffron, out 'antarang' (inner self) is saffron," he said, adding that he had promised to his late father Bal Thackeray that a Shiv Sainik would be the Chief Minister. "But the responsibility came to me," he said.