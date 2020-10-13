We have opened malls, bars, why not temples, asks BJP in Maharashtra

The temple town of Shirdi in Ahmednagar district has turned ground zero of protests against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the BJP joining the saints and seers in demanding reopening of temples.

Slamming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the BJP undertook protests outside temples across the state including the Sai Baba Mandir in Shirdi and the Siddhivinayak Mandir in Mumbai.

The BJP is saying that while bars have reopened why not temples, that Shiv Sena should respect ‘Hindu Hriday Samrat’ Balasaheb Thackeray, one of the champions of the Hindutva movement.

“Not temples by liquor joints have been opened,” Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said. “We have opened malls, bars but not temples… why?” his counterpart in Council Pravin Darekar wanted to know.

BJP’s state Spiritual Front head Tushar Bhosale along with a group of saints and seers is on a sit-in outside the Shirdi temple demanding that a small group be allowed for symbolic darshans.

Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust CEO Kanhuraj Bagate met the group. “We want to have darshans… let him ask Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh,” Bhosale said.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, "Comparing temples with bars is not right. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also said today that the threat of corona in Maharashtra has not been averted. If the PM is so concerned about the situation here, the Governor of Maharashtra should think about it."

“You have opened the wine shops and bars but why not temples… we do not understand the logic behind this,” said state BJP President Chandrakant Patil. “Let there be rules, you frame rules like in the case of malls and public places and trains and bars…and allow people in temples,” he said.

"Liquor and wine shops have been reopened, even with home delivery options. But who will think about those who want to visit the temple for their mental peace? The government is not thinking about small traders whose livelihood depends on temples," said BJP leader Prasad Lad.