Need to find local solutions to local problems: PM Modi

We need to find local solutions to local problems: PM Modi bats for making India centre of research and innovation

Modi said India is going ahead with the mantra of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan'

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Sep 10 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2022, 16:10 ist
PM Narendra Modi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for concerted efforts to make India a global centre of research and innovation, and urged state governments to frame modern policies in the fields of science and technology. Addressing via video link the inaugural session of the Centre-State Science Conclave, Modi said India is going ahead with the mantra of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan'.

Also Read | BJP alters its Coromandel plan as Opposition searches for narrative

"We have to work together on various fronts to make India a global centre of research and innovation in this 'amrit kaal'. We have to take our research in the fields of science and technology to the local level. It is the need of the hour for all the states to give emphasis on innovation to find local solutions to local problems," he said. Urging the state governments to frame modern policies related to science, innovation and technology to find solutions to local problems, he stressed the need for more cooperation and collaboration with scientists.

"In order to encourage innovation, the state governments should give emphasis on creation of more and more scientific institutions and on simplification of processes. The number of innovation labs should also be increased in the institutions of higher education in the states," he said. The Prime Minister noted that India's Global Innovation Index ranking improved from 81 in 2015 to 46 in the present due to the efforts of the central government.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
India News
Science and Techology
BJP

What's Brewing

Air pollution may trigger lung cancer in non-smokers

Air pollution may trigger lung cancer in non-smokers

Charles' personal declaration after proclaimed monarch

Charles' personal declaration after proclaimed monarch

How dogs, drones helped rescue Venezuela's 'fanatics'

How dogs, drones helped rescue Venezuela's 'fanatics'

The queen is featured on several currencies. Now what?

The queen is featured on several currencies. Now what?

High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

High hopes for underdogs Sri Lanka in Asia Cup final

 