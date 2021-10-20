Goa tourism minister wants 'richest tourists'

We want richest tourists, not those who consume drugs: Goa tourism minister

He further added that they don’t want tourists 'who come to Goa and cook food inside a bus'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 20 2021, 09:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2021, 10:05 ist
Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar. Credit: Twitter/@BabuAjgaonkar

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Tuesday said the state does not want tourists "who consume drugs" and "spoil" Goa's name.

He further added that they don’t want tourists "who come to Goa and cook food inside a bus". 

"We don’t want tourists who consume drugs and who spoil Goa. We don’t want tourists who come to Goa and cook food inside a bus. We want richest tourists (sic). We welcome all tourists but they should enjoy themselves while respecting Goa’s culture," Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar said. 

Two weeks back, an NCB team led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, had raided a Goa-bound Cordelia cruise off Mumbai coast and allegedly seized drugs. Several persons, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, were arrested in connection with the case. Last Saturday, the NCB had conducted searches at film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's residence and office in suburban Bandra. 

