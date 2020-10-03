We will await report of CBI: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

With AIIMS confirming Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, his live-in partner Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer said that they are eagerly awaiting the CBI report.

"I have seen the statement of the Doctors from AIIMS concerning SSR case. The official papers and report are only with AIIMS and CBI which will be submitted in court once investigations are over. We await the official version of CBI," Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

"We on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty have always said that Truth cannot be changed under any circumstances. The speculations against Rhea in some quarters of the Media are motivated and mischievous. We remain committed to Truth Alone," he said.