Weatherman, Coast Guard sound Tauktae cyclone alert

With cyclone Tauktae building up in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) and Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has asked mariners and fishermen to take shelter in the nearest ports.

The cyclone is likely to hit and make a landfall over the weekend.

“A low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around 14th May morning. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards across southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep area and intensify gradually. It may intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over east central Arabian Sea around 16th May and continue to move north-northwestwards,” a forecast by IMD headquarters in New Delhi said.

The Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has said that there could be heavy rainfall on the Maharashtra-Goa coast. “There would be strong winds and Arabian Sea would be rough,” said Shubhangi Bhute, Scientist, RMC-Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai-headquartered ICG (Western Region) has sent out an advisory to mariners and fishermen.

“Due to prevailing low pressure area over south-east Arabian sea and chances of its subsequently concentrating into depression and intensifying as a cyclonic storm over east-central Arabian sea later this week, the Coast Guard Region (West), taking a preemptive measure has directed it’s Coastal District Commanders of Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala and Lakshadweep Islands to relay the weather warnings to the mariners at sea in general and fishing boats in particular to take shelter in nearest port / shore and in addition has issued an advisory to the fishermen ashore not to venture out at sea.

“Coast Guard ships at sea and aircraft are reaching out to fishing trawlers, fishing boats and Merchant Mariners relaying them IMD weather warnings on VHF and urging them to return to the shore as soon as possible or take shelter in nearest port/harbour,” said Commandant RK Singh.

The weathermen said they squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is very likely over southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep – Maldives area and equatorial Indian Ocean from 14th May morning. It is very likely to increase gradually becoming 50- 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over the same region from 15th morning.

It is likely to increase gradually becoming Gale wind speed reaching 60 – 70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph over east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area from 16th May morning.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph likely along & off Kerala coast on 14th May and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along & off Kerala - Karnataka coasts on 15th and16th May.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to prevail over ComorinMaldives area during 14th–15th May.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph very likely to prevail along and off Maharashtra-Goa coasts on 16th May