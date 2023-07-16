Well-equipped stadiums to be set up in Latur: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode has said well-equipped stadiums will be built at Latur and Udgir in the district.
He was speaking on Saturday at a programme organised by the Maharashtra Kabaddi Association to mark the birth anniversary of `Kabaddi Maharshi' Shankarrao Salvi, popularly known as Buwa Salvi.
Also Read | Mumbai: Fire breaks out at industrial estate in Andheri
"From Latur district, I have got the opportunity to work as sports minister after Dilip Deshmukh," Bansode said.
"I will make efforts to set up well-equipped stadiums in the state after visiting the best stadiums in the country," the minister said, adding that well-equipped stadiums like the Balewadi stadium in Pune will be built in Latur and Udgir.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Well-equipped stadiums to be set up in Latur: minister
Dharavi residents fear Adani firm redevelopment project
Delhi-Noida floods: Animals worth Rs 1 crore rescued
Kashmiri carpet makers praise Modi for global 'ad'
Preventive platelet use for dengue of little help
S Korea reels from rains as floods, landslides kill 26
Number of Amarnath pilgrims crosses 2 lakh-mark
Caught in deluge: Floods in India’s ill-equipped cities