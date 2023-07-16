Well-equipped stadiums to be set up in Latur: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Sanjay Bansode has said well-equipped stadiums will be built at Latur and Udgir in the district.

He was speaking on Saturday at a programme organised by the Maharashtra Kabaddi Association to mark the birth anniversary of `Kabaddi Maharshi' Shankarrao Salvi, popularly known as Buwa Salvi.

"From Latur district, I have got the opportunity to work as sports minister after Dilip Deshmukh," Bansode said.

"I will make efforts to set up well-equipped stadiums in the state after visiting the best stadiums in the country," the minister said, adding that well-equipped stadiums like the Balewadi stadium in Pune will be built in Latur and Udgir.