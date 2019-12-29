We're becoming like Pakistan: Marathi writer on CAA

Commenting on the controversy over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Jnanpith Award-winning Marathi writer Bhalchandra Nemade said on Saturday that it looked like India was "becoming like Pakistan".

He was speaking to reporters here after receiving the 'Akashdeep Sanman' award for literature instituted by media house Amar Ujala.

Asked about the raging protests over the controversial Act which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees, the acclaimed novelist said, "We are moving towards anarchy."

"It looks like we are becoming like Pakistan," he said.