West Bengal to have peaceful elections, mobocracy not permitted, says Governor Bose

West Bengal is going to witness a new era of peaceful elections to the local bodies, and under no circumstances, will mobocracy be permitted to throttle democracy, Raj Bhavan, Kolkata, said in a statement, released late night on Thursday.

Titled, “Panchayat Elections-Governor’s Statement”, the note stated: “The Hon' ble Calcutta High Court has issued orders directing all concerned in unequivocal terms, to do their duty and to discharge their obligations as per the Constitution of India. The Court's verdict will be implemented in letter and spirit.”

“In deference to the spirit of harmony and constructive cooperation , which forms the core of federalism in this Nation, I request all concerned to come together and stand united to put down the forces of disruption and uphold the dignity of the common man and the sanctity of free and fair elections, abjuring violence and ensuring an era of peace,” the statement added.

Also Read | West Bengal panchayat polls: Calcutta HC orders deployment of central forces

Governor CV Ananda Bose – on behalf of the people of West Bengal – asked all political parties, opinion leaders and all stakeholders “to stand united to defend democracy at any cost”. “The forces of darkness should be made to realize that this is not a promise, but a commitment by the silent majority of Bengal,” he stated.

The Governor expressed shock at hearing that the death toll in the state is on the rise in the run up to the (rural) polls. “It is revolting that the media is also under attack by the hooligans. Victory in Elections should depend on the count of votes, not the count of dead bodies. Goons , hooligans, musclemen, the lumpen and crash elements of the underworld- lucifers, mammons and beelzebubs- shall not be allowed to rule the roost,” the statement mentioned, and further observed that the attack on the media is the attack on democracy, on the common man, on the Constitution, and on the new generation.

“This game of Shaitan should end, will end. The beginning of the end will be in West Bengal,” Governor’s statement mentioned.

“In a democracy, people are the masters. It is their inalienable right to exercise their franchise, without fear.. Violence has no place in democratic elections. People have the right for peace and harmony,” Governor Bose stated.

The violence will be eliminated and made the “first casualty of this panchayat elections, Governor Bose mentioned, adding that none – irrespective of their self-assumed status, will be permitted to take the law in their hands.

“Bengal is committed to protect the right of the common man for freedom and peace in society, at the time when elections to the local bodies are about to take place. Miscreants and those who flaunt muscle power will be brought to book and shown their due place behind the bars,” the Raj Bhavan release said.