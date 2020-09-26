Western India witnesses first successful bilateral hand transplant at Global Hospital

Mumbai girl Monika More, who had successfully undergone a double hand transplant procedure, the first in Western India, is back at home.

There was a spark in her eyes and smile in the face of the 24-year-old Monika, a resident of Kurla in Mumbai.

She underwent a 16-hour double hand transplant procedure successfully on 28 August, has recovered very well and is excited to get a new lease of life and will attempt to become independent after a gap of almost six years.

“I became emotional after the transplant as I strongly believed that I will get new hands and can fulfil my dream,” said Monika.

Monika lost both her hands in 2014 after falling into a deadly platform gap at Ghatkopar station on the Central Railway. She tried to use prosthetic limbs for a few months but soon realized that they are practically useless and more of a burden.

“Earlier, I would avoid attending functions or weddings as I couldn’t apply mehndi on my hands. But, after my hands get functional, I will apply mehndi, paint, and do activities such as eating, bathing, combing hair, and cooking on my own. I always wanted to become independent and I am happy that I will be able to do so,” she added.

Two years back, she was registered for Bilateral Hand Transplantation at Global Hospital, Mumbai. On several occasions, there were potential organ donors who could have donated hands for Monika.

But she missed the opportunities, as the donor families did not agree for hand donation. Finally, a suitable donor was identified in Chennai. A young man was brain-dead and his family generously agreed for hand donation. The donor's hands were flown in from Chennai to Mumbai by a chartered flight, and bilateral hand transplant surgery was successfully performed.

Dr. Nilesh G Satbhai, Consultant Plastic, Aesthetic, Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgeon, Global Hospitals, Mumbai, said, “After performing the complex procedure successfully, Monika was put on immunosuppressant medication. She was kept in the transplant ICU in a separate room, with a dedicated nurse as strict care and isolation was needed. Regular dressings were done for both the hands.”

According to him, Monika was able to sit up and walk with support for her arms on the third day itself.

“She was given physiotherapy twice a day along with breathing and shoulder exercises. She initially had a plaster slab above the elbow till the hand to support the bones, and will need splints for more than a month,” he said.

Dr. Satbhai added: “In the next couple of weeks, she will be asked to move her elbow as well. Her hand and fingers are expected to start moving after 3-4 months as the nerve healing and recovery happens. The muscles, tendons, and bones would also heal by then. The patient will need help with her day-to-day-activities until then. But, once the hands start functioning, and exercise and physiotherapy progress, she will be more independent. Her functional recovery will continue over the next year and a half.”