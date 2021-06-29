Western Railway offers prime space for warehouse development

The Western Railway has put up a prime piece of its land for lease near Grant Road station in Mumbai for development of a rail-side warehouse.

The location consists of a built up area, covered shed and open spaces of about 2,058 sq mts.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer, WR, it has decided to lease out space to set up a warehouse at Parcel Depot Grant Road under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

The Grant Road is situated in the heart of Mumbai and it is surrounded by wholesale markets such as Lamington Road, which is famed for electronics and computers, MangalDas Market for clothes, Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar.

These commercial establishments are very close to the Grant Road Parcel Depot.

Though highly commercialised, being a congested area, developing a warehouse in this area is a challenge.

Hence, WR has offered the Parcel Depot at Grant Road (PDGR) to be leased, which can generate revenue for the Railways. Development of warehouse at PDGR with ample capacity and facility in the vicinity of these business centres shall also benefit the overall business environment of the area. It will bring shops and warehouse closer to each other, thereby saving time, fuel and labour to the businesses.

Said Thakur: “WR has invited bids for developing rail-side warehouse at PDGR, which can be used by the licensee for office purposes, storage, sorting, parking etc. Reserve price of Rs 4.83 crore per annum has been set for an area of 2,058.25 sq mts. This will be a good source of providing non fare revenue to the railways.”