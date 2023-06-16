Railway cancels 23 more trains in view of cyclone

Western Railways cancel 23 more trains in view of cyclone; 99 cancelled so far

The severe cyclonic storm made landfall on Gujarat's Kutch coast on Thursday evening.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 16 2023, 05:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2023, 05:18 ist
Construction workers at Marine Drive as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

The Western Railway on Thursday announced cancellation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in view of cyclone Biparjoy over the next three days. The severe cyclonic storm made landfall on Gujarat's Kutch coast on Thursday evening.

Read | Cyclone Biparjoy: 10 things to know

A release from the WR said it has cancelled 23 more trains, `short-terminated' (terminated before the usual destination) three trains and `short-originated' (where trains start their journey from a station farther from the usual starting point) seven trains as a precautionary measure. So far, 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 short-terminated while 38 trains have been short-originated due to the cyclone, the WR said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Railways
Cyclone
Gujarat

Related videos

What's Brewing

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Clear nutrition info key to fight obesity

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Good public health system incompatible with inequality

Data leak: Govt must stop living in denial

Data leak: Govt must stop living in denial

K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

K'taka's Vande Bharat likely to start ops on June 28

Student raped on Mumbai local train, suspect held

Student raped on Mumbai local train, suspect held

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

60% of J&K women still use cloth during menstruation

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Pacific corals thrived during strongest El Nino: Study

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

Astronaut shares Cyclone Biparjoy images from space

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

First-ever human embryos developed without eggs, sperm

 