Western Railways cancel 23 more trains in view of cyclone; 99 cancelled so far

The Western Railway on Thursday announced cancellation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in view of cyclone Biparjoy over the next three days. The severe cyclonic storm made landfall on Gujarat's Kutch coast on Thursday evening.
A release from the WR said it has cancelled 23 more trains, `short-terminated' (terminated before the usual destination) three trains and `short-originated' (where trains start their journey from a station farther from the usual starting point) seven trains as a precautionary measure. So far, 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 short-terminated while 38 trains have been short-originated due to the cyclone, the WR said.
