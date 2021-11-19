WR to introduce 8 more AC local services from Nov 22

Western Railways to introduce eight more AC local services from November 22

One AC local will be plied between Virar and Churchgate, two between Borivali and Churchgate and one between Goregaon and Churchgate stations

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 19 2021, 19:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 19:17 ist
Of the eight AC services, four each are in the UP and DOWN directions and two of the trains will operate in the peak hours. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Western Railway (WR) will introduce eight more air-conditioned suburban services here from November 22, an official said on Friday. With the new addition, the number of air-conditioned suburban services will increase to 20 from the existing 12, he said.

"Eight new AC services will be introduced for the convenience of commuters in the suburban section of the WR, taking the number of AC services to 20," the official said.

Apart from this, the WR has decided to cancel two slow trains between Churchgate and Bandra, he said. Of the eight AC services, four each are in the UP and DOWN directions and two of the trains will operate in the peak hours.

One AC local will be plied between Virar and Churchgate, two between Borivali and Churchgate and one between Goregaon and Churchgate stations, he said.

In the down direction, one service will operate between Churchgate and Nallasopara, two between Churchgate and Borivali and one between Churchgate and Goregaon, the official said.

The Central Railway operates 26 air-conditioned local trains. Of these, 10 services operated on the main line, while remaining 16 services on the Trans-Harbour line between Thane-Vashi-Panvel.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Western Railways
India News
Mumbai
Maharashtra

Related videos

What's Brewing

Those who led the farmers' movement

Those who led the farmers' movement

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

A 'Paine-ful' exit from Tests

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Timeline of farmers' protest against three farm laws

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

Where developing nations’ authors are under-represented

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Radio | Social media and the millenial buzz

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

DH Toon | Who is the real comedian, Vir Das or Kangana?

 