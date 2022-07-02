Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand

Driving an auto, Eknath Shinde

Dreamt of being CM one day.

For BJP, his new friend,

He ran a secret errand.

Aila! He’s now having a fun day

“People thought that the BJP was desperate for power. But truly, this is a masterstroke by Devendra ji. To hand over power to another person despite having larger numbers (of MLAs) requires a big heart. With his decision, people of the state and the country got to see a new example of this large heartedness,” Shinde said after he and Fadnavis were sworn in as CM and Deputy CM respectively at Raj Bhavan Thursday evening.

