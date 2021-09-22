Whale carcass washes up on Mardes Beach in Maharashtra

A gigantic carcass of a 40-ft-long whale, weighing over 30-tonnes, was found washed ashore from the Arabian Sea on the remote Mardes Beach in Vasai of Palghar district on Tuesday.

The whale's species and how it ended up on the beach are yet unknown.

More details awaited.

