Does BBC survey behove a democracy?: Uddhav Thackeray

What definition of democracy calls for raiding media office?: Uddhav on IT action at BBC offices

Without naming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thackeray, who leads a faction of the Shiv Sena, said a brutal tendency is trying to rear its head in the country

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 14 2023, 20:04 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 20:04 ist
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray. Credit: PTI Photo

Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the Income Tax department's "survey" operation at BBC offices, and asked how did this behove a democracy.

Without naming the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Thackeray, who leads a faction of the Shiv Sena, said a brutal tendency is trying to rear its head in the country, and if “we do not come together then it will swallow up the whole country”.

Also Read: Income Tax officials 'survey' BBC office in Delhi, Opposition slams 'scared' govt

“In what definition of democracy does raiding a media office fit in? This means you (the government) can do whatever you want, but we are not supposed to raise our voice. If voice is raised, the government will crush you,” he said.

The IT department on Tuesday conducted a "survey operation" at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion, officials said. The action came weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary, "India: The Modi Question".

