What Indian tourists like to see

Large mammals - especially tigers – were the most preferred view by Indian tourists, followed by landscapes, birds, and small-and medium-sized mammals.

A recent research study examined the viewing preferences of 516 tourists visiting three popular (more than one lakh tourists per year) national parks in India: Bandipur (Karnataka), Kanha (Madhya Pradesh) and Sundarbans (West Bengal).

The study was carried out by the Centre for Wildlife Studies in 2021 between the first and second waves of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A team of scientists led by Dincy Mariyam, Dr Sreedhar Vijayakrishnan and Dr Krithi K. Karanth, have published a new study that understands the tourists’ preferences as a significant factor to improve existing models and develop new models of nature-based tourism.

The comprehend study was published in the journal, Tourism Recreation Research.

The study suggests that, in addition to wildlife, many more factors come into play when tourists select a park. For instance, tourists cited the convenience of travel as a reason for their choice.

The lead author of the study, Mariyam, explains, “People would have chosen to go to locations nearer to their homes once the pandemic initial wave subsided but with a few restrictions still in place. The alternative explanation to consider would be to investigate the impact of infrastructure and park accessibility. Tourists are able to visit more places during a single trip, as several Indian park networks are well connected by roads.”

The authors suggest that parks that attract a large number of domestic tourists and first-timers can seize the opportunity to draw attention to lesser-known wildlife. This could be achieved by providing tourists with the opportunity to participate in conservation-related activities such as volunteering in a conservation project and providing financial and in-kind support.

Recreational experiences can be diversified through well-curated and engaging information centres, nature walks with trained naturalists/guides and supporting local art and culture. “Tourism provides a huge opportunity to engage the wider public, and create new livelihood opportunities for people living close to wildlife. We need to develop a wider diversity of visitor experiences to make this fun and cater to a multitude of interests beyond tigers,” says Dr Karanth.

The study was supported by Rufford Foundation, IDEA Wild, Indian Council for Social Science Research and the Centre for Wildlife Studies.