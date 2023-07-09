Where all would you apologise, Ajit faction asks Sharad Pawar

Hours after Sharad Pawar said that he erred in trusting some people and apologised, the rebel Ajit Pawar-Praful Patel-led faction hit back at the NCP founder-president on Sunday and asked how many places he would tender apologies.

Addressing a public meeting in Yeola in Nashik district, Pawar had said: “I erred in trusting some people, but won’t repeat the mistake. I miscalculated, and I apologise for it. You trusted me and voted for my party but my decision turned out to be wrong and hence I owe an apology.”

Yeola, incidentally is the constituency of Chhagan Bhujbal, who is among the eight ministers who were sworn in along with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

On Sunday, Bhujbal, who is a former deputy chief minister, hit back at the NCP supremo and asked, "Where are all you going to apologise? There is no reason to apologise.”

Bhujbal also reiterated charges made earlier by Ajit Pawar, who had accused Sharad Pawar of engaging in negotiations with the BJP in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2022. “Why did Praful Patel have to leave him,” asked Bhujbal.