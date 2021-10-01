Where is Param Bir Singh? Maharashtra govt silent

Days before he is scheduled to appear before a Maharashtra government-appointed Commission of Inquiry, speculation is rife that senior IPS officer Param Bir Singh may have fled India -- and is possibly in the United Kingdom or Russia.

Singh, an IPS officer of the 1988-batch is the former Commissioner of Police in Mumbai and Thane and currently is the Commandant-General of Home Guard.

For over two months, Singh had not attended office.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government is also contemplating suspending the police officer for prolonged absence, however, there was no independent confirmation.

While initially there were reports that Singh may have been in London, fresh information suggests that he may be in Russia.

However, the Maharashtra government has refused to comment on the developments.

Singh had alleged that then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had fixed a “collection target” of Rs 100 crore per month for now dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Waze, who was arrested and charge-sheeted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Waze in the sensational twin cases of planting 20-odd gelatine sticks and a threat note in a Mahindra Scorpio near Antilia along the Carmichael Road, the residence of the Ambani-family and murder of the SUV owner Mansukh Hiran, has levelled allegations of corruption against the minister.

State Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil has said that the Maharashtra government and the Centre is not aware of its whereabouts. “Neither the state nor the Central government's investigating agencies have any inkling of Singh's whereabouts and are searching for him,” he said.

A lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against him, he added, pointing out that an IPS or IAS officer cannot travel abroad without permission of the government.

“Senior officers have to follow certain rules…they cannot leave the country without permission,” he said.

On what action would be taken, Walse-Patil said: “We are looking for him and once he is found, we will decide the future course of action.”

It may be mentioned that the CoI headed by Justice (Retd) Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal to probe allegations of bribery and misuse of office levelled by Singh against Deshmukh, had repeatedly issued summons, however, the police officer has failed to appear.

It has slapped fines thrice, then issued a bailable warrant and he is scheduled to appear next week. In case he fails to do so, the CoI may issue a non-bailable warrant.

Singh hails from Haryana and notices were also sent to his Chandigarh and Rohtak addresses besides his Mumbai office/home.

Meanwhile, the state Congress has accused the BJP of giving Singh a “safe passage.”

“If Singh has fled India, then there has to be a definite role of BJP in giving a safe passage to him. Quite clear that saving Singh supports the agenda of BJP,” state Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant tweeted.

According to him, the NIA had probed the Antilia terror threat case first and its charge sheet clearly mentions that dismissed cop Sachin Waze was reporting to Singh, who paid Rs 5 lakh to a cyber expert to create an alibi.

“Still if Singh flees, then it's a failure of the NIA. What was the chowkidar government doing? How often do we find the chowkidar government napping when people like Nirav Modi, (Mehul) Choksi, (Vijay) Mallya and Singh elope?” he tweeted.

