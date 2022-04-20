WHO chief calls for investments in traditional medicine

WHO chief bats for investments to support innovation in traditional medicine

He called for 'innovators, industry and government to develop traditional medicine in a sustainable, environmentally sensitive and equitable manner'

PTI
PTI, Gandhinagar,
  • Apr 20 2022, 15:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2022, 15:17 ist
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Credit: Reuters Photo

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that long-term strategic investments along with government support are crucial for fostering innovation in the field of traditional medicine.

He was speaking at the inaugural function of the three-day Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit at Mahatma Mandir here in Gujarat.

Also Read — India to introduce AYUSH mark which will give authenticity to quality AYUSH products of country: PM Modi

"Long term strategic investments along with government commitment are needed to support the innovation ecosystem for medicine in general and traditional medicine in particular," said the WHO DG.

He called for "innovators, industry and government to develop traditional medicine in a sustainable, environmentally sensitive and equitable manner".

"When bringing traditional medicines into markets, we must ensure that the communities who had nurtured it and passed on this knowledge also benefit from their development," said Ghebreyesus in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
WHO
Narendra Modi
India News
Gujarat

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri

In Pics | Demolition drive in violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Dung power: Villages in Indore tap new energy cash cow

Dung power: Villages in Indore tap new energy cash cow

Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur

Elephant gives birth to twins in Bandipur

'Away from school, kids losing interest in learning'

'Away from school, kids losing interest in learning'

Bengalureans take up beekeeping as hobby

Bengalureans take up beekeeping as hobby

DH Toon | 'Marked safe during processions in India!'

DH Toon | 'Marked safe during processions in India!'

Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory

Brazil paper plane pilots seek international glory

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

A guide to India's stringent gun laws

 