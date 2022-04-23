Who is the Rana couple threatening to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM's home

Over the past decade, the Ranas—Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur Rana—have emerged as one of the most powerful couples in Maharashtra politics. Both independent lawmakers from Vidarbha, Ravi is a three-time Independent MLA from Badnera, while Navneet is a first-time MP from the Amravati (SC) seat.

The husband-wife duo, both 36, ardent followers of Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, run the Yuva Swabhiman Party.

Ravi has won the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls from Badnera in 2009, 2014 and 2019. Between 2014 and 2019, Ravi was close to the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government run by Devendra Fadnavis, the then chief minister and now leader of the Opposition.

In 2019, when Maharashtra witnessed a fractured mandate, Ravi tried to cobble up the support of Independents and smaller groups for the BJP, which did not succeed fully.

Ravi is a native of Shankarnagar in Amravati, and holds a B Com degree from Amravati College.

Navneet Kaur Rana is a former actress, who, in 2019, won the Lok Sabha seat from Amravati by defeating Shiv Sena stalwart Anand Adsul. During the elections, she got support from the NCP and Congress. Born and brought up in a Punjabi household in Mumbai, Navneet did her schooling at Karthika High School & Junior College. She then took up modelling and appeared in music videos.

She made her feature film debut in Darshan, a Kannada film, which was followed by Seenu Vasanthi Lakshmi, a Telugu movie. These were followed by films like Chetna, Jagapathi, Good Boy, Bhuma and Love in Singapore. She acted in the Punjabi film Lad Geya Pecha.

On February 3, 2011, the couple married at a mass marriage ceremony in which they were blessed by Baba Ramdev.

