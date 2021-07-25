Narayan Rane says Centre will rebuild Taliye village

Who will rebuild Taliye? Rane says Centre will rebuild village

Announcing that MHADA, a part of Housing Ministry, will take up complete responsibility for rebuilding and resettlement of Taliye village, Awhad said yesterday

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 25 2021, 20:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 20:15 ist
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel look for survivors at the landslide site in Taliye village near Mahad. Credit: AFP Photo

Who will rebuild the Taliye village in Mahad in Raigad district, that has been wiped out of the map because of a landslide after a chunk of hill on the village came down because of the heavy downpour in the Konkan region?

Union MSMEs Minister Narayan Rane, who inspected the village at the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the village would be rebuilt under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The statement comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Taliye after which the government announced rebuilding by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority.

“Announcing that MHADA, a part of Housing Ministry, will take up complete responsibility for rebuilding and resettlement of Taliye village in Mahad tehsil of Raigad district,” state Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Ahwad had tweeted.

According to him, Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar have tasked him to undertake the work of building the village.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Maharashtra
Narayan Rane
Rainfall

Related videos

What's Brewing

See pics: Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

See pics: Ramappa Temple now UNESCO World Heritage Site

Telangana's Ramappa temple gets UNESCO heritage tag

Telangana's Ramappa temple gets UNESCO heritage tag

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

What types of memories are forgotten in Alzheimer’s?

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Greece's 1st underwater museum opens up ancient world

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

Why does Delta variant make contact tracing harder?

 