Who will rebuild Taliye? Rane says Centre will rebuild village

Who will rebuild the Taliye village in Mahad in Raigad district, that has been wiped out of the map because of a landslide after a chunk of hill on the village came down because of the heavy downpour in the Konkan region?

Union MSMEs Minister Narayan Rane, who inspected the village at the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that the village would be rebuilt under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The statement comes a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited Taliye after which the government announced rebuilding by the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority.

“Announcing that MHADA, a part of Housing Ministry, will take up complete responsibility for rebuilding and resettlement of Taliye village in Mahad tehsil of Raigad district,” state Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Ahwad had tweeted.

Honourable CM Uddhav Thackeray & Honourable Sharad Pawar have tasked me to do this.

According to him, Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar have tasked him to undertake the work of building the village.