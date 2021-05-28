WHO's opinion on ivermectin is flawed: Goa govt to Bombay HC

Quoting studies, the Goa government on Friday defended the use of antiparasitic drug ivermectin for prophylaxis treatment for Covid-19 before the Bombay High Court bench in Goa and claimed that WHO’s opinion on the drug is flawed.

The Goa government made the claim in an affidavit filed before the Court, which is hearing a clutch of petitions which have cited inadequacies in the Covid-19 management processes instituted by the Goa government.

“Various studies conducted in different countries have shown that the medicine has a positive effect on prevention and treatment/cure of patients. I say that the studies and reports are available on the website ivmmeta.com...” Goa government’s joint secretary (Health) said Vikas Gaunekar said in his affidavit.

“There are some reports which have found that the analysis by WHO on this medicine is flawed and that the mortality rate is actually much lower if the said medicine is used for early treatment as well as prophylaxis,” Gaunekar said in a statement before the Court.

The Court had directed the Goa government to file an affidavit related to the government’s decision earlier this week, to include ivermectin in its preventive treatment protocol for Covid.

On May 10, the Goa government had amended its Covid treatment protocol, recommending that all persons above the age of 18 should take five tablets of ivermectin, to prevent the viral load, which more often than not causes excessive trauma and even death in Covid-19 positive patients.

The WHO has cautioned against the use of the drug, which has anti-parasitic qualities, to treat Covid.

Gaunekar said that the use of ivermectin as a preventive drug was decided by the State Expert Committee, which decides on Covid-19 treatment protocol.

“I say that after deliberations, it was recommended to use the said medicine once daily for five days to the population over 18 years. However, pregnant/lactating women, as well as those persons with allergy and those having liver/kidney are advised to consult a doctor before taking the medicine,” he further said.