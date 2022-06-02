Why are Covid-19 cases rising in Maharashtra?

With an increase of 1,123 cases, the country witnessed a massive spike in the number of Covid-19 cases with 3,712 cases reported on Thursday, June 2. This has taken the country's active caseload to 19,509 while five new deaths were registered in the past 24 hours. The number of people who recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours stands at 2,584.

Amidst the surge, Maharashtra hit a three-month high and reported 1,081 fresh cases with Mumbai registering 739 cases in the past 24 hours after almost four months.

Restrictions eased, more variants

The reasons behind the spike include the easing of Covid-19 restrictions across the state and the sub-lineages of the Omicron variant that are popping up in Mumbai.

"Increased mobility, normal economic activity with more intermingling, laxity in Covid-appropriate behaviour and no masking are some of the reasons," Dr. Pradeep Vyas told TOI. "The transmission of Omicron sub-lineages BA.4 and BA.5 are probably responsible too."

Seven cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants have been reported in Maharashtra so far, with all of them detected in Pune.

With monsoon nearing, the Mumbai administration is preparing itself for more symptomatic patients. BMC Chief IS Chahal asked all the large hospitals to stay prepared in case there is a massive spike. According to a Firstpost report, the BMC said, "Daily new cases have tremendously increased in Mumbai, with monsoon around the corner, we will now see a rapid rise in symptomatic cases."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting of the Covid-19 special task force at around 6 pm on Thursday. The Union Health Ministry, meanwhile, flagged off the 'Har Ghar Dastak 2.0' campaign to expedite the vaccination process across all the states and Union Territories, which will continue until July 31 this year.