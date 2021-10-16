Why do you want Maharashtra to turn into West Bengal?: Fadnavis asks CM Thackeray

A day after Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray asked Shiv Sainiks to emulate the example of Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal’s resistance to BJP, leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis declared that the BJP will never allow it to happen.

“I want to congratulate the people of West Bengal... I want to congratulate Mamata Banerjee... are you ready for such a thing in Maharashtra?,” Thackeray asked Shiv Sainiks amid thunderous applause and cheers during the annual Dussehra rally on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis on Friday lashed out at his successor and former ally.

"Why do you want to turn Maharashtra into that state where no industry could flourish because of union activities and extortion? Where people are beaten up and hanged for speaking against you. Do you want to build such a Maharashtra? But the BJP will never let Maharashtra turn into Bengal, it will remain as Maharashtra,” said Fadnavis.

Referring to 'Lal, Bal, and Pal' (Lala Lajpat Rai of Punjab, Bal Gangadhar Tilak of Maharashtra and Bipin Chandra Pal of Bengal) in his address, Thackeray had said even now these three states are at the forefront of the fight against the BJP.

"I compliment Mamata Didi for not bowing before the Delhi rulers and West Bengal fulfilled its duty... Maharashtra is the same, we will not bend before Delhi. They shout 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' at the slightest opportunity. Now, we will show them what 'Har Har Mahadev' really means," Thackeray had said.

