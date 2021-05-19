Why is PM Modi not surveying cyclone-hit areas in Maharashtra? asks MVA govt

Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out an aerial survey of Tauktae cyclone-affected areas of Gujarat and announced an aid of Rs 1,000 crore, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) dispensation in Maharashtra seems to be unhappy.

The coastal Konkan districts of Maharashtra were badly affected as the cyclone moved from Goa towards Gujarat leaving a trail of destruction. In the last few days, 18 persons have died because of the cyclone while several hundred hectares of farmland have been damaged.

“Is this not a clear cut discrimination?” as Maharashtra’s Minority Affairs Minister and NCP's national spokesperson Nawab Malik.

Cyclone Tauktae LIVE on DH

Prime Minister Modi reached Bhavnagar in Gujarat on Wednesday to review the situation in the state in the aftermath of the cyclone and proceeded for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva, an official said.

"Today PM Modi ji is taking an ariel survey of #CycloneTauktae affected areas of Daman, Diu and Gujarat. Why not the same of the areas affected in #Maharashtra? Is this not clear cut discrimination?" Malik asked in a Twitter post.

Today PM Modi ji is taking an ariel survey of #CycloneTauktae affected areas of Daman, Diu and Gujarat.

Why not the same of the areas affected in #Maharashtra ?

Is this not clear cut discrimination ? — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) May 19, 2021

Talking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said there was no need for criticism that the Prime Minister is touring only Gujarat when the cyclone has caused damages elsewhere too.

“The cyclone has caused havoc in Maharashtra, Goa as well. The Prime Minister is aware that Maharashtra is led by a strong and able leader like Uddhav Thackeray who is capable of handling all kinds of problems,” said Raut.

(With PTI inputs)