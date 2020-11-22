Will ask Pawar on anti-BJP Goa alliance: Sena minister

Will ask Sharad Pawar on anti-BJP Goa alliance: Maharashtra Shiv Sena minister

Kesarkar said the BJP was eliminating regional parties

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Nov 22 2020, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2020, 16:14 ist
Senior Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar. Credit: Twitter/@dvkesarkar

Senior Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar on Sunday said NCP supremo Sharad Pawar would be asked to help opposition parties in Goa form an anti-BJP alliance like the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra.

Kesarkar, a minister in the Maharashtra government, formed by the Sena-NCP-Congress, said the BJP was eliminating regional parties and like-minded outfits needed to come together to stop this onslaught and "save secular votes from getting divided in Goa".

Kesarkar said the Shiv Sena has acceptance in north Goa, which is closer to Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, and the party expected to win "two to three seats" in the Assembly polls scheduled here in 2022. 

Shiv Sena
Goa
BJP
Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar

