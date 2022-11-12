Will continue to protest against Vir Das: Hindu outfit

Will continue to protest against Vir Das till he apologises for 'anti-India' remarks, warns Hindu outfit

On November 10, Vir Das' show scheduled in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute

PTI
PTI, Panaji,
  • Nov 12 2022, 10:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 11:08 ist
Comedian Vir Das. Credit: PTI File Photo

After stand-up comedian Vir Das' show in Bengaluru was cancelled following protests by right-wing organisations, the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Saturday said in Goa that it will continue to protest against him till he apologises for his "anti-India" remarks made in the USA.

Talking to PTI, HJS national spokesperson Ramesh Shinde said here that his organisation will keep protesting against Das wherever his shows are scheduled. Das' monologue "I come from two Indias" that he presented in the USA had triggered a controversy a year ago when he was criticised for allegedly defaming the country. On Thursday, his show scheduled in Bengaluru was cancelled at the last minute following protests by Hindu right-wing organisations, which alleged that it would hurt Hindu religious sentiments.

Also Read | TMC invites Vir Das to Kolkata after Bengaluru show cancelled over protests

"Das should apologise for his statement made against India in the US. If we don't protest against his statement, then it would mean that we support what he had said," Shinde said. He accused the comedian of defaming India at international level during his performance.

"Das should tender an apology for his statement. If he apologises, then the issue is over," Shinde said. The HJS did not cancel Das' show in Bengaluru, he said, adding that the organisation had filed a formal police complaint against the comedian at a police station there. "Police had told us (HJS) that the show cannot be cancelled. So we said we would protest outside the venue peacefully holding placards," he said. The decision to cancel the show was taken by the organisers and the police, Shinde said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

vir das
Hindu Janajagruti Samiti
India News
Goa

What's Brewing

NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday

NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

DH Toon | 'Twitter will do lots of dumb things'

DH Toon | 'Twitter will do lots of dumb things'

Behind BMRCL's non-fare revenue goals

Behind BMRCL's non-fare revenue goals

 