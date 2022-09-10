Will ensure BJP regains South Goa Lok Sabha seat, says Narayan Rane

Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Saturday said he had been appointed by his party as the in charge for Goa South Lok Sabha seat and South Mumbai in neighbouring Maharashtra.

He was addressing a press conference here along with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP Goa president Sadanand Shet Tanavade, Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, state general secretaries Narendra Sawaikar and Damodar Naik.

"I have been given responsibility of the BJP's campaign in South Goa and South Mumbai (Lok Sabha seats) for the 2024 general elections. We will ensure the BJP wins the South Goa seat. Of the 20 MLAs of South Goa, 12 are from the BJP," Rane said.

The BJP's Narendra Sawaikar had failed to retain South Goa seat in the 2019 LS polls. It was won by the Congress' Fransisco Sardinha.

"We lost the 2019 polls by a margin of 10,000 votes. We will increase out voter base in South Goa by adopting a progressive, development oriented approach. Work done by the Centre and the Goa government during the pandemic and other development works will be highlighted," Rane added.