Will make a comeback as CM: Devendra Fadnavis

Saying that one can make a comeback with people’s blessings, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition and two-time former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asserted that he would come to power once again.

Fadnavis’ catchphrase “mi punha yein” (I will come back again) - had become popular during the campaign of the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

However, Fadnavis’ dream of becoming Chief Minister was shattered by BJP’s three-decade-long ally Shiv Sena's partying ways and forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi government with the NCP-Congress combine.

During a Marathi TV news show, in which Fadnavis appeared with banker-social worker wife Amruta, was asked about “mi punha yein”, on Saturday.

“I used to say - “me punah yein” - looking at the response of the people (during meetings and rallies)….however, some people threw the spanner in the wheel,” Fadnavis said without naming Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray.

After Shiv Sena walked out, Fadnavis was sworn-in again, however, he could not cobble up support and resigned.

“But let me tell you -'mi punha yein'….I will come again, and for sure,” the 51-year-old Fadnavis asserted.

