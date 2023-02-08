Will make CM, Dy CM toil in bylanes of Worli and still win election: Aaditya

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said he will make Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis work hard in Mumbai's Worli Assembly constituency and still win.

The former state minister was speaking here hours before a scheduled event of the chief minister in Worli in south Mumbai. "There is a meeting in my constituency. I have won from my constituency because the chief minister and deputy chief minister have come together there to hold a rally. When there is an election, I will make them toil in the bylanes. Still victory will be mine in Worli and even in Maharashtra," Thackeray said.

Last week, Aaditya Thackeray had challenged Shinde to contest from Worli. Speaking in Nashik, the Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader said when Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo are on the football field, players of the rival team try to surround them. Similarly, when Sachin Tendulkar batted, there would be special fielding for him. "But I will hit a six and win for sure," he said.