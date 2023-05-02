Will not allow Mumbai’s importance to be reduced: Uddhav

Coming down heavily at the Narendra Modi-led dispensation at the Centre, Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asserted that his party and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance would not allow the importance of the financial capital of Mumbai to be reduced.

“We will not spare those who may try to break Mumbai from Maharashtra,” Thackeray, the son of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray, said addressing a mammoth MVA rally at the Bandra-Kurla Complex area of Mumbai on Monday coinciding with Maharashtra Day festivities.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray vows to take revenge for 2022 Maharashtra political crisis

“Mumbai is the city that gives maximum revenue to the country. We will not allow Mumbai and Maharashtra to be looted,” he said, adding that while this exactly is happening ‘Minde', a term that Thackeray uses often against Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister, seems to be a mute spectator. “He invokes the ideology of Balasaheb but this is happening,” he said.

Thackeray also reminded when the MVA government came to power, the opposition BJP then said that he was under the pressure of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. “Now Industries Minister Uday Samant meets Pawar saheb (on the Ratnagiri super refinery project),” he said.

“Days after this (Shiv Sena-BJP government led by Shinde) came to power, prime land was given for the bullet train project…we were opposed to the Metro car shed in Aarey and decided to shift to Kanjur Marg, but the decision was reversed and the carshed would come in Aarey as well as another carshed is being planned in Kanjur,” he said.