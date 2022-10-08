'Will provide affordable meds for sickle cell patients'

Will provide affordable meds for sickle cell patients: Nitin Gadkari

The Trust said medicines would be available at half the retail rates

PTI
PTI, Nagpur,
  • Oct 08 2022, 21:55 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 21:56 ist
Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has assured all possible assistance and support for providing medicines at affordable prices to sickle cell patients in Nagpur and other parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. He was speaking after inaugurating a pharmacy run by the Smrutishesh Madhukarrao Tamgadge Charitable Trust, which works towards alleviation of problems of those suffering from genetic sickle cell anaemia.

The Trust said medicines would be available at half the retail rates.

Also Read | Big gap separates urban, rural Karnataka in infant, neonatal mortality

"Very soon, a bone marrow facility will be available at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here for sickle cell patients," Gadkari said, adding that medicines for the ailment must be produced here.

During the programme, Smrutishesh Madhukarrao Tamgadge Scholarships were given to 100 girl students from across the state. Nagaland Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sandeep Tamgadge and Nagpur divisional Commissioner Vijayalakshmi Bidari attended the function.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nitin Gadkari
Maharashtra
health
India News

What's Brewing

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Why you should train your cat – and how to do it

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Google's AI videos point to a machine-generated future

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Gray whales in North America dwindled 40% since 2016

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

Pink diamond sells for nearly $58 million in Hong Kong

 