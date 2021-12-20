Will welcome 'official guests' with tea and cookies: Nawab Malik

In a fresh development, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik claimed that he was expecting “official guests” – weeks after he dropped hints of attempts being made to implicate him in false cases.

“It has come to my knowledge that some official guests will be visiting my residence early morning…I will be ready to welcome them wholeheartedly with tea and cookies. If they need the correct address, they can call me,” Malik tweeted on Sunday night.

However, in another tweet on Monday morning, he targeted the BJP. “An ex- Maharashtra chief minister is showing a lot of interest in directing central agencies to take action against me. I suggest he gets himself appointed as OSD which he has plenty of experience of appointing as CM…and Kirit Somaiyya as spokesperson,” Malik said without taking any names.

Ex- Maha CM is showing lot of interest in directing central agencies to take action against me. I suggest he gets himself appointed as OSD which he has plenty of experience of appointing as CM…and Kirit Somaiyya as Spokeperson .#politicalvendetta#misuseofpower — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) December 20, 2021

Later, local BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya said: “One sitting NCP cabinet minister tried to contact me through a source that wanted to meet me and have all the corruption files of his party minister Nawab Malik. He wanted me to expose Nawab Malik. I told him to give it to NCP president Sharad Pawar. Expose him in front of Pawar saheb.”

