Will welcome 'official guests' with tea, cookies: Malik

Will welcome 'official guests' with tea and cookies: Nawab Malik

If they need the correct address, they can call me, Malik tweeted on Sunday night

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 20 2021, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 15:02 ist
NCP leader Nawab Malik. Credit: PTI File Photo

In a fresh development, Maharashtra minority affairs minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik claimed that he was expecting “official guests” – weeks after he dropped hints of attempts being made to implicate him in false cases.

“It has come to my knowledge that some official guests will be visiting my residence early morning…I will be ready to welcome them wholeheartedly with tea and cookies. If they need the correct address, they can call me,” Malik tweeted on Sunday night.

However, in another tweet on Monday morning, he targeted the BJP. “An ex- Maharashtra chief minister is showing a lot of interest in directing central agencies to take action against me. I suggest he gets himself appointed as OSD which he has plenty of experience of appointing as CM…and Kirit Somaiyya as spokesperson,” Malik said without taking any names.

Later, local BJP leader Mohit Kamboj Bharatiya said: “One sitting NCP cabinet minister tried to contact me through a source that wanted to meet me and have all the corruption files of his party minister Nawab Malik. He wanted me to expose Nawab Malik. I told him to give it to NCP president Sharad Pawar. Expose him in front of Pawar saheb.”

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Nawab Malik
NCP
Maharashtra
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

Why kids should not have lots of toys

Why kids should not have lots of toys

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ refills studio coffers

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ refills studio coffers

DH Toon | UPYogi? 'We never knew!'

DH Toon | UPYogi? 'We never knew!'

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

Rollercoaster energy market now at the mercy of weather

 