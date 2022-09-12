Will write to MHA to hand over Phogat murder case to CBI: Pramod Sawant

Amid demands from the kin of deceased Haryana Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat, who was murdered in Goa last month, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that he would write to the Union Home Ministry requesting it to handover the murder probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Speaking to reporters here, Sawant also said that while he had faith in the investigation carried out by the state police, which has resulted in the arrest of Phogat's two aides Sudhir Sangwan and Sukhwinder Singh, and three drug dealers, the Chief Minister said that he was forced to write to the Centre because of demands made by Phogat's relatives for a CBI probe.

"There is continuous demand from the people of Haryana and her daughter that this case should be handed over to the CBI. Today I am writing a letter to the Union Home Minister that this case be given to the CBI," he said.

"I have faith in Goa police. They are carrying out the investigation in a good way and also have got good clues. But considering the demand of people and her daughter (to hand over the case to the CBI), I am giving it to the CBI today," the Chief Minister also said.

Apart from the relatives of the deceased BJP leader, several khap panchayat bodies from Haryana have also demanded a CBI probe into Phogat's death.

The Chief Minister also said that the state police have almost completed its probe in the murder case.

Phogat died in the beach village of Anjuna last month, after partying with her two associates Sukhwinder Singh and Sudhir Sangwan, both of whom have been accused of administering her banned drugs. She died the next morning, on August 23. Both Singh and Sangwan were subsequently booked for murder. Three drug dealers, who were in touch with the duo, have also been arrested by the police.

On September 9, the district administration largely demolished Curlies, a notorious beach shack, where Phogat was allegedly administered the drugs during a party.