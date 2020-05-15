With 1,576 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra nears 30,000-mark

The spike in Maharashtra continued unabated on Friday with the total progressive COVID-19 cases a little away from the 30,000 marks.

On Friday, 49 deaths and 1,576 cases were reported across the state. This pushed the total deaths to 1,068 and positive cases to 29,100.

As far as Mumbai was concerned, 34 deaths and 933 new cases were reported taking the tally to 655 and 17,671.

A total of 505 patients discharged taking the total to 6, 564 who have The total cases in the state is 29,100, while the active cases stand at 21,467.

The patient doubling rate in the state as per the COVID-19 portal is 11 days, according to the Public Health and Family Welfare department.

Of the fresh 49 COVID-related deaths in the state today, 34 deaths were recorded

in Mumbai, 6 in Pune, 2 in Akola city, 2 in Kalyan-Dombivali, 2 in Dhule, 1 was recorded in Panvel, 1 in Jalgaon and 1 in Aurangabad city.

The deceased include 29 men and 20 women.22 of them aged over 60 years, 23 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 4 were aged less than 40 years. 32 out of 49 patients (65%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

Out of 2,50,436 laboratory samples, 2,21,336 were negative and 29,100 have been tested positive for Coronavirus till date.