With 1,822 cases, Thane Covid-19 tally rises to 65,927

With 1,822 fresh cases, Thane's Covid-19 tally rises to 65,927

PTI
PTI, Thane ,
  • Jul 18 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2020, 23:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

 An addition of 1,822 Covid-19 cases in Thane on Saturday took the district's count to 65,927, while 43 deaths increased the toll to 1,870, an official said.

Navi Mumbai and Thane reported ten deaths each during the day, while Kalyan led the case count with 475, followed by Navi Mumbai at 352 and Thane at 342, he added.

"Thane and Kalyan now have more than 15,000 cases each while Navi Mumbai has crossed the 11000-mark. The recovery rate in the district further improved to 62.34 per cent," the official informed.

Neighbouring Palghar district has 11,403 cases, while 212 people have died there of the infection. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Thane
Maharashtra
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Gold masks: India's latest 'viral' trend

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Birthday spl: 5 unforgettable Priyanka Chopra movies

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Did WHO claim asymptomatic cases don't spread Covid-19?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Priyanka to become face of Congress in 2022 UP polls?

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

Hackers tell story of Twitter attack from the inside

 