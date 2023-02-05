With 52K Budget, BMC to beautify Gateway, upgrade zoo

As Mumbai gets ready for a massive transformation, the civic body has initiated a series of initiatives to boost tourism including upgradation of the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale Botanical Garden and Zoo and beautification of the iconic Gateway of India.

Ahead of the presentation of Budget 2023-24 of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had held extensive deliberations and instructed Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, who is the state government-appointed Administrator, to make necessary provision.

The Budget was tabled on Saturday.

The beautification of Gateway of India includes the beautification of junctions in the area keeping in mind the artwork on the Gateway of India arch, improvement of pedestrian friendly footpath in stamp concrete and other ancillary works in the precinct.

The Zoo, which turned 160 last year, is already in the process of a modernisation process - and during the years ahead more attractions are to be added.

In the third phase of the project, during the financial year 2023-24, exhibits for exotic animals will be created, on adjacent two plots, about 10 acres, under the expansion of the Zoo. Similarly, the works of the Aqua Gallery in front of the Penguin Exhibit and the work of the internal road network in the premises will be taken up. A total budget provision of Rs140 crore has been made.

The Rivers of Mumbai are also being rejuvenated.

The work order for rejuvenation of Dahisar River is issued and survey is completed. Design work is vetted by IIT, Bombay and physical work is started on site. Also a work order for rejuvenation of Poisar River is issued and Survey & Design works are in progress. The work order for the work of rejuvenation of Walbhat and Oshiwara River is issued.

The BMC maintains 1,068 plots in which there are 254 gardens, 319 playgrounds and 432 recreation grounds. BMC is adhering to its policy to provide maximum open spaces to citizens and maintaining the existing greenery. These are being beautified in a phased manner.