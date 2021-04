The Covid-19 fresh cases and deaths continued to compound in Maharashtra with the worst pandemic-affected state recording 59,907 new positive cases and 322 deaths.

The number of active cases in the state now is 5,01,559 – a figure that reflects the stress on the state’s health infrastructure.

The progressive cases in the state now stand at 31,73,261 and deaths at 56,652.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 10,442 new Covid-19 cases, while the same for Mumbai Metropolitan Region is 19,952.