With 9,211 new cases, Maha Covid-19 tally cross 4L mark

With 9,211 new cases, Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 4 lakh-mark

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 29 2020, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2020, 21:43 ist
A municipal health worker while conducting screening for Covid-19 at a children's home in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo

The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra on Wednesday crossed the 4 lakh-mark and reached 4,00,651 with addition of 9,211 new patients, state Health department said.

The number of fatalities mounted by 298, including 60 in Mumbai, to 14,463, Health Minster Rajesh Tope said.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

A total of 7,478 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,39,755.

Maharashtra now has 1,46,129 active cases.

A total of 20,16,234 people have been tested so far in the state, the department said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mumbai
COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

The Lead: The Green Mantra to go Zero Waste

The Lead: The Green Mantra to go Zero Waste

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hosp

Banksy triptych raises $3 million for Palestinian hosp

A look at India's key fighter aircraft acquisitions

A look at India's key fighter aircraft acquisitions

Coronavirus pandemic changes ‘bloated’ ad industry

Coronavirus pandemic changes ‘bloated’ ad industry

 