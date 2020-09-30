With no smartphone to attend online classes, teen dies by suicide

With no smartphone for classes, teen dies by suicide

  Sep 30 2020
A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide, as she did not have a smartphone to attend online classes, in Karad tehsil of Maharashtra's Satara district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Ond village, 10 km from Karad town last week, an official said.

According to the deceased minor's mother, who works as a labourer, the Class 9 student had asked for a smartphone for online classes and despite being promised one, she hanged herself from the ceiling at her home, inspector K M Dhumal of Karad taluka police station said.

While the police did not recover any suicide note from the scene, a case of accidental death was registered in this regard, he added.

