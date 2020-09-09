With over 2 lakh cases, Pune's Covid-19 cases surpass tallies of Delhi, Mumbai

Maharashtra’s cultural capital, Pune, has become the first district to cross the two-lakh mark of progressive Covid-19 cases, leaving behind cities such as Delhi and Mumbai.

The first two cases of Covid-19 infection were detected in Pune when a couple with travel history to Dubai had tested positive on March 9,

The population of Pune is much lesser than Delhi and Mumbai – and the spike has rattled the Maharashtra government.

Pune has emerged as the worst-hotspot of Covid-19 with 2,07,435 progressive cases and 4,358 deaths – as of Tuesday night.

According to projections, Pune is likely to cross the 2.50-lakh mark by the end of September.

The Pune district comprises areas within jurisdiction of Pune Municipal Corporation (BMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the rural areas – spread over 15,642 sq km with a population of around 94 lakh.

“Pune is a matter of concern, not only has it surpassed Mumbai and Delhi, its tally is more than many states,” said a senior doctor associated with the Maharashtra government.

Like Mumbai and elsewhere, the jump in cases in Pune is because of the scaling up of testing facilities. “Pune is recording the highest number of tests,” state public health and family welfare minister Rajesh Tope said.

Pune’s district collector Rajesh Deshmukh also said that the district and civic administration is pursuing an aggressive testing policy. “Effective contact-tracing, tracking of co-morbid people and isolation of patients have been possible due to the large number of tests…this will further bring down the fatality rate,” Deshmukh said.

Last month, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, who is the guardian minister of Pune, held a review meeting. NCP president Sharad Pawar visited Pune last week. Pawar Junior also toured Pune city with union information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javdekar.

"In view of the increasing number of patients, segregation facilities should be made available in new buildings. Ambulances equipped with various facilities, including oxygen, should be made available on time and immediately if required," Sharad Pawar said.

As the condition remains a concern, there is no dearth of volunteers.

The Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh, a body of mountaineers, trekkers and adventurers, has decided to provide its services at the Pune Jumbo Covid Centre.

“Forty volunteers will work in batches from 8 am to 8 pm and will help the administration. The primary responsibility of the volunteers is to set up a coordination between admitted patients and their relatives who often visit the Jumbo Covid Center to know the status of the health of their respective relatives,” according to Suyash Mokashi of AMGM